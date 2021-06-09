JSW Steel slaps cartel charges against US steel cos

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The US subsidiaries of JSW Steel have filed a federal court lawsuit against three of the largest US steel companies — Nucor Corp, United States Steel Corp and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc — and its recent acquisition, AK Steel Holding Corp, for indulging in unfair trade practice.
The lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Texas alleges that the defendant companies conspired to boycott and refused to supply JSW Steel (USA) Inc and JSW USA Steel Ohio, Inc with a critical feedstock of semi-finished steel slab since 2018 till date.
JSW alleged that the cartel cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars in lost profits, increased expenses and caused them other damages besides leading to higher prices, significant harm to US steel buyers and fewer jobs for US steelworkers.
Parth Jindal, JSW Steel (USA) Board member, said the three US steel companies have long been the dominant players and continue to use anti-competitive tactics against smaller producers like JSW to succeed at all costs.
In 2018, JSW announced its intention to make substantial investments to further expand and upgrade facilities. These companies derailed the plans and the company has filed the suit to respond assertively, he said.
They repeatedly stated that they could make semi-finished steel slab in the quantities and quality to meet JSW needs, but when the company tried to get them to move forward, they dragged things out and made excuses, said Jindal.
“We are now convinced that they never intended to make or sell steel slab to us,” he said.
John Hritz, Board member, JSW Steel (USA) Inc, said the company would have had a modern facility in Baytown, Texas operational by now that would have literally set the standard for green steel production in this country and the world.
“Our costs of production would have plummetted and our production would have increased dramatically. It would have provided US customers an environmentally sound steel products at much better prices,” he said.
The three US steel majors, who account for more than two-thirds of US steel production, would have faced stiffer competition, he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...