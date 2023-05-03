JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, will invest $145 million (about ₹1,200 crore) in new projects to upgrade its manufacturing operations in Mingo Junction, Ohio.

The company targets to meet the demand for quality steel products that are melted and manufactured in the US.

The project is aligned to President Joe Biden’s ‘Buy America’ policies.

Parth Jindal, Director, JSW Steel USA said the operational upgrades being made at JSW Steel USA are a progressive step towards achieving long-term ESG goals.

The project will help in producing high-quality ‘melted and manufactured in USA’ steel products required by customers in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors, he added.

JSW Steel’s continued investment in Mingo Junction demonstrates the company’s confidence to grow its global footprint with talent from Ohio, said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The capital expenditure ensures not only job retention and creation but also adds an element of economic sustainability to JSW Steel USA Ohio’s footprint in Jefferson County, said Robert Naylor, Executive Director, Jefferson County Port Authority.