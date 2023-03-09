JSW Steel USA, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, has adopted Smart EPD (Environmental Product Declarations) platform to monitor, publish, and digitally lead the strategic direction in decarbonisation.

EPDs are internationally accepted, third-party verified documents that provide clear and transparent information about a product’s environmental impact across its value or supply chain.

JSW Steel USA has collaborated with TrueNorth Collective, a consultancy founded with the vision of accelerating sustainability as a serious business.

JSW Steel USA has become the first steel company in the United States to adopt Smart EPD to publish Environmental Product Declarations.

TrueNorth developed a custom EPD generator based on JSW USA operations that calculates environmental impacts across its product portfolio of slab, plate, hot rolled coil, and pipe steel products.

Parth Jindal, Director, JSW USA said the move is aligned to the sustainability goals of JSW Steel.

It has always been our endeavour to bring the company’s steel operations in the USA in line with the World Steel Association Sustainability Champion.

JSW Steel USA is well positioned to support low carbon steel demand and renewable energy sectors in the United States with the greenest steel available in North America.

The adoption of Smart EPD is the first step in the company’s journey to provide a framework towards the decarbonisation of business operations, he said.

State and Federal Buy Clean policies are increasingly relying on EPDs to disclose the embodied carbon of products.

To create the customised EPD generator for JSW Steel USA, TrueNorth Collective has used SimaPro, developed by PRe Sustainability, to calculate product-specific results that are then verified and integrated within the Smart EPD platform to publish EPDs. JSW Steel USA can now directly generate and publish verified digital EPDs on-demand.

The manufacturing community needs efficient and scalable ways to publish and share EPD data, said Anna Lasso, Founder, Smart EPD.