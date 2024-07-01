JSW Steel will use a cloud-based tech called Blast Furnace Cyber-Physical System to visualize and predict the blast furnace operations as well as aid in abnormality predictiveness through a hot metal temperature control model & channelling prediction.

This will enable JSW Steel to reduce operational impediments at its blast furnaces resulting in agile and stable operational outcomes, the company said.

JSW Steel is partnering with Japanese steel major JFE Steel Corporation to commence a pilot demonstration of this technology for blast furnace operations at JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works.

“JSW and JFE will be deepening this strategic collaboration through various other digital transformation initiatives in the production of steel to be implemented at JSW Steel in the future. JFE will continue to develop this solution-based services for its partners across various global markets,” the statement said.

JFE introduced this technology across all of its 7 blast furnaces and continuously achieved highly-efficient and stable operations.

JFE Steel Corporation was established through the consolidation of NKK Corporation and Kawasaki Steel Corporation in 2003. The company operates several steelworks in Japan and numerous branch offices and affiliates throughout the world. The company reported consolidated sales of 3,716 billion yen and consolidated crude steel output of 24.80 million tons in the fiscal year ended March 2024.

Earlier, JSW Steel Ltd announced the formation of a 50:50 joint venture with JFE Steel Corporation to produce grain-oriented electrical steel in India. The new company will be named JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited. It will have a manufacturing base in Karnataka and a planned investment of ₹5,500 crore.