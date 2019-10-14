JSW Ventures appoints new partner ahead of new fund launch

JSW Ventures, the private equity venture of JSW Group, has appointed Sachin Tagra as Partner.

Sachin’s appointment precedes the JSW Venture plan to mark the first close of their second fund by end of this year.

Tagra joins JSW Ventures from Network18 Group where he was heading the venture investment division Capital18. He has over two decades experience across consumer, retail and media businesses. Sachin was previously part of Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of the Bennett, Coleman & Co and was driving investments in early stage businesses.

Gaurav Sachdeva, Managing Partner, JSW Ventures said Sachin ability to scale up business is key when the company plans to launch a bigger fund and support current portfolio companies to expand businesses.

Sachin has been an angel investor himself and also mentor start-ups at various incubators and accelerators, he said.