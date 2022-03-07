JSW Ventures, others invest $5 million in CureSkin

JSW Ventures along with Sharrp Ventures, SenseAI and other existing investors have pumped in $5 million in CureSkin, artificial intelligence-driven beauty and personal care brand.

CureSkin plans to deploy the Series A round of funding to grow its overall customer base, expand into new product categories and make further investments in technology.

The CureSkin app enables users to take photos and instantly get AI analysis for acne, dark spots, pigmentation, wrinkles, and others for free.

Cureapp’s technology is built using a database of millions of images that detect skin conditions with high-level of accuracy across different skin types. Once the analysis is complete, CureSkin prepares a personalised treatment that can be purchased through in-app transactions. The plan includes free diet and lifestyle guidance.

Guna Kakulapati, Co-Founder and CEO of CureSkin said there is a large market need for outcome-oriented, specialist care for skin and hair conditions.

The data and technology-based approach to develop superior products and providing personalised advice will solve this problem and cater to every Indian’s skin, hair and personal care needs, he added.

Sachin Tagra, Partner at JSW Ventures said, “CureSkin is a category creator in the technology-led beauty and personal care industry.

The fresh capital will help the company scale its operations, innovate on new products and build a stronger technology solution that will allow the brand to become a category leader, he added.