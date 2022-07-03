JSW One Homes opens new studio in Chennai

JSW One Homes, the home construction solutions arm of JSW One Platforms, has expanded its retail operations in Tamil Nadu as part of its southern market focus. It has opened a new 1300 sq ft home studio in Chennai, the second after Coimbatore.

“Tamil Nadu is a market of strategic interest to JSW One Homes given the strong demand for independent homes and higher adoption of digital-first brands. During the last six months of commencing operations in the State, we have received more than 300 inquiries for home construction projects in Chennai. Hence, it was an organic choice for us to set up our studio in Chennai. We expect the Chennai market to be a significant contributor to our consolidated order book in Tamil Nadu,” said Gaurav Sachdeva, CEO of JSW One Platforms.

The new studio in Chennai will serve as a full-service emporium for all the home construction requirements for customers planning to build their own houses. An expert team of in-house professional architects will help customers visualise their dream home through floor plans and 3D renditions of what the home will look like, according to the company’s statement.

According to trade estimates, the share of high-rise buildings shrunk to 10 per cent in 2021 compared to 22 per cent in 2019. There has been an increased demand for plotted land and independent homes in Chennai.

It is estimated that between 2021 and 2025, about 1.5 lakh homes will be constructed in this market. According to Sachdeva, it provides JSW One Homes with an opportunity to capitalise on this demand to corner over 1 per cent market share and an order book of ₹600 crore from Tamil Nadu by FY25.