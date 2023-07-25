New Delhi, July 25 Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin stores, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 28.9 crore for the quarter ended June, down 74.4 per cent compared to the same period last fiscal. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 112.6 crore in the June quarter in the previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,334.5 crore in Q1, up 6.3 per cent compared to the same period last fiscal, driven by the delivery channel sales.

It added 30 new stores across brands during the quarter, expanding its network of restaurants to 1,891 outlets. “With the addition of 23 new stores and entry in one new city, Domino’s India has expanded its network strength to 1,838 stores across 394 cities. The company opened four new restaurants for Popeyes and entered two new cities – Manipal and Coimbatore - taking the network tally to 17 restaurants across four cities,” it added.

Enrolment to its loyalty programme – Domino’s Cheesy Rewards – grew by 23.5 per cent compared to the prior quarter to 16.8 million, and the loyalty order contribution reached 48 per cent in June 2023.

In a joint statement, Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman, and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, said, “Our performance reflects our continuation of the strategic direction we have opted for in the current inflationary environment. We continue to bolster our value proposition further, look inwards to improvise our systems and processes, while expanding margins and finally continuing to make investments to strengthen our unique competitive advantages in operations and technology.”

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD, Jubilant FoodWorks added, “Our strategy of customer first and technology forward has started to yield positive results”.