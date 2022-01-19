Jubilant FoodWorks launches American restaurant chain Popeyes in India

Leading food service company Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL) has launched the US fried chicken brand Popeyes in India. The company has opened the first restaurant under this brand in Bengaluru.

Popeyes is best known for its spicy New Orleans-style fried chicken and chicken sandwich and has been one of America’s most popular and fastest growing chicken brands.

JFL said while the flagship store in Bengaluru has been opened at Koramangala and will be followed by opening of stores in New BEL Road and Kammanahalli soon thereafter.

In a joint statement, Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, said, “We are excited to introduce the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen brand to chicken-loving Indian consumers. We are confident that Popeyes will not only delight guests but also strategically complement our portfolio and fortify JFL’s leadership in the QSR domain.”

The brand will have its own app and mobile website allowing customers to experience the food at home as well.

In order to ensure a smooth and seamless delivery experience, JFL has built its own in-house delivery fleet with 100 per cent use of e-bikes.

David Shear, President RBI International, parent company of Popeyes said,” This new country entry illustrates our commitment to serving more guests around the world with our signature blend of spices and flavours. We are confident that our India guests will love the fried chicken from Popeyes and we look forward to this launch.”

The Popeyes India menu will feature the signature cajun flavoured chicken sandwich. “Complementing the menu is Popeyes signature chicken in classic and spicy flavours. The Indian menu will also feature an array of vegetarian options. It will also have rice bowls and wraps as part of the wholesome meal options to ensure all guests enjoy the Popeyes Cajun experience,” the company said.