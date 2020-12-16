Jubilant launches biryani venture

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Food services company Jubilant FoodWorks on Wednesday said it has entered the biryani space with new restaurant brand ‘Ekdum!’. In a BSE filing, it said it has opened three restaurants in Gurugram for delivery, takeaway and dine-in under the new brand and plans to add more outlets in Delhi-NCR in the next few months.
The company currently runs a network of 1,264 Domino’s Pizza outlets across 281 cities and 26 Dunkin’ Donuts outlets across eight cities.
In a statement, Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd said, "In line with our strategy of portfolio expansion, we are delighted to introduce Ekdum!, our new venture in the Biryani category. We see strong potential in this segment and are confident that Ekdum!, with its sharp and differentiated proposition will create a strong position for itself in the market”.
The company added that the dishes from Ekdum! will be affordably priced , prepared in open kitchens and will also be available through "an easy–to-use app, mobile website and desktop website."
Pratik Pota, CEO and Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, "With an extensive, curated range of high quality biryanis from across the country that are priced affordably, Ekdum! will help grow the category and add another engine of growth for JFL."
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...