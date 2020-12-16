Jubilant launches biryani venture

Food services company Jubilant FoodWorks on Wednesday said it has entered the biryani space with new restaurant brand ‘Ekdum!’. In a BSE filing, it said it has opened three restaurants in Gurugram for delivery, takeaway and dine-in under the new brand and plans to add more outlets in Delhi-NCR in the next few months.

The company currently runs a network of 1,264 Domino’s Pizza outlets across 281 cities and 26 Dunkin’ Donuts outlets across eight cities.

In a statement, Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd said, "In line with our strategy of portfolio expansion, we are delighted to introduce Ekdum!, our new venture in the Biryani category. We see strong potential in this segment and are confident that Ekdum!, with its sharp and differentiated proposition will create a strong position for itself in the market”.

The company added that the dishes from Ekdum! will be affordably priced , prepared in open kitchens and will also be available through "an easy–to-use app, mobile website and desktop website."

Pratik Pota, CEO and Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, "With an extensive, curated range of high quality biryanis from across the country that are priced affordably, Ekdum! will help grow the category and add another engine of growth for JFL."