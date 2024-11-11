Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹66.53 crore in Q2FY25 down 31.55 per cent from ₹97.2 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. However, consolidated revenue from operations jumped 42.8 per cent to ₹1,954.72 crore.

The company said it saw “good volumetric-growth momentum” in India powered by its various initiatives “amidst softer demand environment”, in its investor presentation.

In a joint statement, JFL Chairman Shyam S Bhartia, and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia said the company sustained broad-based momentum in Q2 and grew the overall JFL network to 3,130 stores by adding 139 stores across brands and markets. “We’re also pleased with the elevated trajectory in operating profit, enabled by acquisition of a well-run franchised network in Turkey, which complements our corporate-owned store setup in India,” they added.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, commented, “Our focused strategy on doubling down on Domino’s is delivering strong results. With increased investment in brand building, rapid product innovation, expanded regional structure, and denser store networks enabling 20-minute delivery, we’re seeing remarkable volumetric growth momentum. Domino’s India achieved its highest orders, app traffic, conversion rates, and store throughput in recent quarter, underscoring the impact of our approach.”

The company said its Domino’s India business revenue reported a growth of 8.1 per cent backed by strong order growth of 20.2 per cent. In India it opened 50 new Domino’s stores and entered 20 new cities. With this, Domino’s India Network stood at 2,079 stores across 447 cities by the end of Q2 FY25. Delivery channel revenue for the brand was up 15.9 per cent in the quarter under review. At the same time, “dine-in revenue was lower by 5.6 per cent” while “the moderate order growth was offset by decline in ticket,” JFL added in its investor presentation.

Besides its Domino’s store network in India, JFL operates 54 Popeyes restaurants, 32 Dunkin restaurants, and 34 Hong’s Kitchens restaurants, taking its overall store count to 2,199 stores at the end of Q2FY25.