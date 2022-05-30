Jubilant FoodWorks’ net profit up 11.3 per cent in Q4

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd posted a standalone net profit of ₹116.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, up 11.3 per cent compared to ₹104.3 crore in the corresponding period in the previous quarter. Standalone revenue from operations grew 12.9 per cent to ₹1157.9 crore. The leading food services company said for Domino’s Pizza , the increase in revenue was driven by robust growth in delivery channel, while dine-in and takeaway channel combined posted a moderate growth.

The company’s board has recommended a dividend of ₹1.2 per equity share (of face value of ₹2) each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 (amounting to ₹79.18 crore), subject to approval of shareholders, the company said.

For 2021-22, standalone net profit surged 87.2 per cent to ₹437.5 crore compared to the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations was also up 32.5 per cent at ₹4331.1 crore compared to the previous fiscal.

The food services company said it opened a record number of 80 new Domino’s outlets in the fourth quarter taking the network strength for Domino’s in India to 1,567 stores. The company entered 17 new cities during the quarter, expanding its reach to 337 cities across India. The company also opened four new restaurants for Popeyes and 1 new restaurant each for Dunkin’, Hong’s Kitchen and Ekdum! during the quarter, it added.

In a joint statement, Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman, and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, said, “This has been a momentous year for the company on two accounts. A series of timely, strategic investments in strengthening digital ecosystem for delivery and setting up an integrated supply chain network has helped Company register record revenue, profitability and store growth numbers even in the face of adversity and inflationary challenges. This in turn has enabled us to foray in new categories and make strategic investments which will continue to create significant future value for all stakeholders.”

New MD

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd also announced the appointment of Sameer Khetarpal as CEO & MD effective September 5. He joins the company from Amazon. He has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 25 year career in sector like e-commerce and management consulting and joins Jubilant from Amazon, it added.

International markets

During the quarter, in Sri Lanka, the company said it registered system sales growth of 80.6 per cent and opened 3 new stores, while in Bangladesh, system sales grew by 44.5 per cent. “The company has also completed 100 per cent acquisition of its subsidiary with an intention to further strengthen presence and scale of operations in the fast-growing and critical market of Bangladesh,” the statement added.