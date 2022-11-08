Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹131.52 crore for Q2 FY23, up 9.76 per cent over ₹119.82 crore reported in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,301.48 crore, up 16.6 per cent.

“The increase in revenue was driven by like-for-like growth of 8.4 per cent and healthy performance of new stores. Dine-in and takeaway channels combined witnessed strong growth, while the delivery channel registered handsome growth on a high base,” the company said in a statement.

‘Record performance’

In a joint statement, Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman, and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman of the company, said, “Loyalty, regional menu innovation, sharp digital focus and continued strength of on-ground operational execution defined our record Q2 performance, despite the challenges of high inflation. We have made significant progress against our strategic priorities and remain confident in continuing a sustainable, profitable growth trajectory.”

The company said it continued with its strong store opening momentum and opened 76 new Domino’s stores in the quarter, taking the network strength in India to 1,701 stores. The company also opened two new stores for Popeyes and one store for Dunkin.

Sameer Khetarpal, MD & CEO, said, “We delivered strong topline growth supported by robust like-for-like growth in Domino’s led by our digital and physical footprint. Despite inflation, our performance on margins has been consistent and strong, driven by disciplined cost control and calibrated pricing actions in the past. Across brands, we continue to innovate on direct to consumer offerings — offering great value, new range of pizzas, convenience of ordering through our app and faster speed of delivery.”