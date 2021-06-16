Companies

Jubilant ties up with Ocugen to make Covaxin for US, Canada

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 16, 2021

In February, Bharat Biotech and Ocugen signed a deal to co-develop Covaxin for US market

Drug company Jubilant Pharmova Ltd’s wholly-owned arm, Jubilant Pharma Ltd, has entered into a pact with the US-based biopharmaceutical company, Ocugen Inc, to manufacture Covaxin for the US and Canadian markets, it said on Tuesday in an exchange filing.

“We are pleased to partner with Ocugen and support the ongoing fight against Covid-19. With two facilities in North America working to manufacture multiple Covid-19 vaccines and therapies, we remain committed to supporting efforts to eradicate this global pandemic,” stated Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma Limited.

‘A critical step’

“Securing US-based manufacturing capability is a critical step as we prepare to submit our regulatory submissions to the FDA and Health Canada. Based on Bharat Biotech’s strong track record of developing and commercialising vaccines globally and Jubilant’s proven track record in manufacturing, we are well-prepared to transition US manufacturing of Covaxin to our new partner,” said JP Gabriel, Senior Vice-President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Ocugen.

It may be recalled that in February this year, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Ocugen had signed a definitive agreement to co-develop, supply, and commercialise Covaxin for the US market.

In May, both companies had also joined hands on expanding their agreement to commercialise the vaccine in Canada.

Published on June 16, 2021

