Julius Baer appoints Vijay Solomon as new Group Head

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Julius Baer, a Swiss wealth management group, has appointed Vijay Solomon as Group Head, Global India and Developed Markets (GIDM).
Based in Hong Kong, Solomon and his team of relationship managers will provide wealth management services to Indian Sub-continent (ISC) and Non-resident Indian (NRI) clients in Asia, the company said in a statement.
Solomon, who has more than 23 years of experience in financial services and wealth management, was most recently heading the NRI and Japan International businesses based out of Hong Kong for Credit Suisse. Prior to which, he has held senior wealth management roles at DBS, Societe Generale and ICICI Bank across Hong Kong and India.
“There are many expatriate Indians and people of Indian origin living or widely spread across the world, who represent a highly-skilled segment with rising wealth. We will continue to attract the top talent to further strengthen and grow this sub-region,” said Torsten Linke, Head Global India and Developed Markets.
Julius Baer is currently the largest global wealth manager in India based on India Onshore Assets Under Management.
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The stock of Apollo Hospitals, after witnessing a multi-year breakout in early 2020, fell sharply in March.
₹1162 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1150113311701200 The trend is bullish for the stock. Initiate fresh long ...
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...