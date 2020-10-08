Julius Baer appoints Vijay Solomon as new Group Head

Julius Baer, a Swiss wealth management group, has appointed Vijay Solomon as Group Head, Global India and Developed Markets (GIDM).

Based in Hong Kong, Solomon and his team of relationship managers will provide wealth management services to Indian Sub-continent (ISC) and Non-resident Indian (NRI) clients in Asia, the company said in a statement.

Solomon, who has more than 23 years of experience in financial services and wealth management, was most recently heading the NRI and Japan International businesses based out of Hong Kong for Credit Suisse. Prior to which, he has held senior wealth management roles at DBS, Societe Generale and ICICI Bank across Hong Kong and India.

“There are many expatriate Indians and people of Indian origin living or widely spread across the world, who represent a highly-skilled segment with rising wealth. We will continue to attract the top talent to further strengthen and grow this sub-region,” said Torsten Linke, Head Global India and Developed Markets.

Julius Baer is currently the largest global wealth manager in India based on India Onshore Assets Under Management.