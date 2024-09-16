Jumboking, a quick-service restaurant (QSR), is expanding in Bengaluru and plans to open several more stores over the next few years. The burger chain, which has 175 locations, considers Bengaluru a significant market and aims to add 12 to 15 stores annually in the city.

“Bengaluru is known as the burger capital of the country,” said, Dheeraj Gupta, Founder, MD, Jumboking. “We are bullish about Bengaluru due to its large youth population. This marks our second foray into the city, having first entered the market 12 years ago,” he added.

The company opened its first burger store in Bengaluru in August, located in HSR Layout. Gupta stated that the HSR store is performing well, with average per-store sales equivalent to those in Mumbai and Delhi.

The South Indian market, which includes Bengaluru and Hyderabad, will make up 20 per cent of Jumboking’s overall market. Gupta explained his expansion plan: “Bombay, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore collectively represent a market of approximately 700 to 800 stores for us. Based on this, we are aiming to open around 150 to 200 stores in Bengaluru over the next decade.”

Additionally, the company plans to strengthen its presence in its existing cities, adding 24 stores in Bombay and Delhi and 12 stores each in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Jumboking is also aiming to expand into new cities every year to solidify its presence in the top 5 to 6 cities.

“We do not want to have 500 stores spread across 200 towns in the country. Instead, we aim to have 500 stores in the top 5 to 6 cities, which will provide efficiencies in supply chain management, marketing, and overall management bandwidth. As part of this strategy, we will enter Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Chennai next year,” he stated.

The company closed the first quarter with revenue of ₹35 crore and aims to achieve a topline of ₹40 crore for the upcoming third quarter.

