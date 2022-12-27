Manufacturer of wagons and high-speed vehicle machinery, Jupiter Wagons Ltd Is all set to showcase its first ever range of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) at the Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 on January 12, 2023. The launch will be a part of the Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM) vehicle line which aims at tapping into the electric vehicle segment in the country.

JEM, launched earlier this year, is a subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons and has been formed in alliance with US-based Green Power Motors which specialises in the manufacture of EVs in the passenger and freight transport segment.

With prime focus on the electric light commercial vehicle (e-LCV) and electric medium commercial vehicle (e-MCV) segments, Jupiter Electric Mobility plans to undertake end-to-end production in India. Their primal focus shall remain to manufacture vehicles in the LCV category in the 2.2 and 7-tonne range along with establishing service centres in the country.