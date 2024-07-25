Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) firm Jyothy Labs saw a 5.2 per cent increase in its net profit at ₹101 crore for the quarter that ended in June as against ₹96 crore in the year-ago period. The company also reported a 29.4 per cent increase in profit with ₹78 crore reported in the March quarter.
Its revenue from operations saw a 7.86 per cent year-on-year increase to ₹741 crore.
Net sales for the company were up 8 per cent to ₹742 crore. Fabric care sales increased 8.8 per cent for Q1 FY25, while dishwashing sales increased 7.1 per cent. Household insecticides saw a 2 per cent increase and personal care sales saw a 10.9 per cent increase.
“Our operating performance has been encouraging. We are focused on deepening our customer connect to reach out effectively to the last mile with our wide and differentiated product portfolio. In addition to direct distribution expansion and manufacturing capacity augmentation, we continue to boost our A&P spends to enhance brand visibility. At Jyothy Labs, we have been delivering better industry growth and aim to deliver consistent growth for our shareholders with expanding profitability metrics,” said M R Jyothy, Chairperson and Director, Jyothy Labs.
