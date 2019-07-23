Jyothy Labs Q1 net rises 11.61% to ₹37.38-cr

FMCG firm Jyothy Labs on Tuesday reported 11.61 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹37.38 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company, formerly known as Jyothy Laboratories, had posted a net profit of ₹33.49 crore in January-March period a year ago.

Total income during the reported quarter stood at ₹427.42 crore, up 2.19 per cent as against ₹418.22 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing.

M P Ramachandran, Chairman and Managing Director, Jyothy Labs said, “We have started this year with a positive outlook in spite of severe drought. The first quarter of this year has witnessed consumption slowdown; however, we do expect that the coming quarters will accelerate the growth of the business.”

“We have been focusing on innovations and product differentiation and we believe that this will have a long-term benefit for us,” he added.

Shares of Jyothy Labs were trading 1.37 per cent higher at ₹159.30 apiece on the BSE.