Jyothy Labs Q2 profit rises 12% to ₹60.13 crore

FMCG firm Jyothy Labs on Wednesday reported a 12.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹60.13 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹53.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at ₹508.51 crore, up 5.86 per cent, compared with ₹480.32 crore in the same period last year.

“The revival of the consumer sentiment has been reflected in the company’s performance across our brand portfolio. We have been focussing on volume led sales growth, brand building, product innovation and cost rationalisation measures leading to sustainable profitable growth, the company said in a regulatory filing.

There is strong demand acceleration in the general trade and e-commerce platform while modern trade stores and canteen stores department operations are still facing issues on the ground, it added.

M R Jyothy, Managing Director of Jyothy Labs, said the company’s focus on execution combined with its portfolio comprising of daily use ‘essential hygiene’ has delivered strong sales and profitable growth.

The company is well positioned and committed to deliver sustainable volume led profitable growth through focus on strengthening the overall franchise, Jyothy said.

The Mumbai-based company sells products under brands such as Ujala, Maxo, Exo, Henko, Pril, Margo, Neem, Chek and Mr White.

The company’s shares were trading 1.76 per cent higher at ₹132.80 apiece on the BSE.