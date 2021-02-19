K Sailendra takes over as ED for IndianOil Southern Region

K Sailendra has taken over as the Executive Director - Regional Services, IndianOil Southern Region, comprising Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Besides being the regional in-charge for key areas including human resources, finance, LPG and fuel logistics, contracts, safety and security, aviation and quality control, Sailendra will function as the regional level coordinator for the oil and gas industry in the five States. Prior to this posting, he was heading the LPG group of IndianOil in Karnataka.