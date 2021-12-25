Kabra Extrusiontechnik to raise ₹301 crore for expansion of future technologies brand Battrixx

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Kabra Extrusiontechnik plans to raise ₹301 crore through a mix of debt and equity for the expansion of its future technologies brand Battrixx which provides advanced lithium-ion battery packs with smart battery management systems to power the growth of India’s transition to green energy storage and electric mobility.
The company will also raise ₹200 crore for working capital from financial institutions.
Promoters of Kabra Extrusiontechnik, along with other investors, will infuse more capital in Battrixx which will be used to further the growth of the brand in the electric mobility sector. The company will issue warrants worth ₹101 crore to promoters and foreign investors subject to regulatory authorities.
The board of the company, which met here on Saturday, approved both fund raising proposals, it said.
These funds will enable Battrixx to enhance its annual production capacity, in phases, from the existing 1-lakh battery packs to 7-lakh by the end of FY24 to meet the growing demand in the electric vehicles industry and other energy storage applications.
With the fund, Battrixx will strengthen its leadership position and continue to invest in newer technologies to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles and other energy storage applications. The company aims to reach 2 GWh capacity over the next 12-18 months.
Anand Kabra, Managing Director, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, said the company has clear goals and will use the funds to enhance capacity, upgrade machinery, and research and development to be part of the EV revolution.
Also see: Electric vehicles incentivised under FAME II to touch 2 lakh mark for 2021
Battrixx has cultivated a strong relationship with a set of repeat customers and large global players as suppliers. It decided to go in for the expansion based on increasing interest received for the products. With this move, Battrixx looks to leverage its expertise in innovation, capital-readiness and experience to help India step into a new, green clean future, said Kabra Extrusiontechnik.
The lithium-ion battery market size in India is estimated to increase from 2.9 GWh in 2018 to 800 GWh by 2030. Globally, the electric vehicle battery market size is expected to reach $155 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 28 per cent. In India, the Central government has approved Phase-II of its FAME scheme with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore over three years starting April 1, 2019, with 86 per cent of the budget allocated for incentives to create a demand for electric vehicles.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...