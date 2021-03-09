Kadapa steel plant gets environment nod

In a major step towards setting up of Kadapa Steel plant in Andhra Pradesh, the Central Government has approved environmental clearance.

The state government has achieved environmental clearances in less than three months after submitting the proposal on December 20, 2020 to grant environmental clearances for Kadapa Steel Plant and sent amendments on January 29, 2021.

After a review of the State Government submissions on the Environmental Impact Assessment to the proposals, the Board approved them and accorded clearance

The State government had submitted proposals to set up AP High Grade Steels Ltd. (steel plant) at Sunnapurallapalle and Peddananduluru villages, Kadapa district, with a capacity to produce three million tonnes per annum, including 84.7 MW of electricity generation in the first phase. It is taking up the project through a joint venture by engaging a private developer. The State Cabinet had recently approved Liberty Steel India as the joint venture developer of the steel plant.

Under green belt development in 484.4 hectares 12,10,000 seedlings will be planted in five years, according to a statement.