Early-stage VC Kae Capital has elevated Gaurav Chaturvedi as General Partner and appointed Abhishek Srivastava as General Partner.

Abhishek Srivastava was the Founding Director of Endiya Partners, an early-stage venture capital fund. Before Endiya, he served as a Principal at Ventureast, another prominent early-stage VC firm.

He has also served on the boards of high-impact start-ups across enterprise tech/SaaS, emerging tech and selected consumer tech sectors. His investments include Mylo, Altiushub, Knit and successful exits like Steradian, Skinkraft, and ShieldSquare.

Chaturvedi joined Kae Capital in 2018 with a focus on enterprise software and B2B start-ups and played an essential role in identifying start-ups across domains.

As a General Partner, Gaurav will continue focusing on leading new investments, portfolio management and driving the firm’s strategic vision, said the firm. His notable investments include Zetwerk, Disprz, Hiver, SuperAGI, Hatica and Zyla Healthcare.

Founded in 2012, Kae Capital is a sector-agnostic, pre-seed institutional fund manages that approximately $250 million in capital, having invested in over 85 start-ups, with notable investments such as HealthKart, Porter, Nazara, Zetwerk, Tata 1MG, Square Yards and Rupeek.

The fund raised ₹410 crore for the close of its Winners Fund II in September 2023 and added that it plans to invest in about 20 start-ups as part of this fund.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Abhishek Srivastava as a General Partner at Kae. We have known Abhishek for a while and are delighted that he has agreed to join our partnership. Gaurav has been an integral part of Kae and has contributed immensely to our growth over the past few years. We’re very excited to see Gaurav flourish in his new role. I’m extremely positive about Kae’s journey in the years to come, with this great team working towards taking things to the next level,” said Sasha Mirchandani, Managing Partner, Kae Capital.

