Baba Kalyani, Managing Director, Bharat Forge, has denied the allegations made by his brother Gaurishankar Kalyani on him influencing his mother on making a new Will, saying that there are several factual discrepancies in the allegation that Baba Kalyani made a probate application in the Pune District Court.

“The fact is that Madan Takale and SK Adivrekar, executors of Late SN Kalyani’s Will of 2012,” said a spokesperson of Baba Kalyani in a statement on Monday.

Late SN Kalyani and Gaurishankar Kalyani (and his family) have been staying in Parvti Nivas when she made her Will in 2012. Hence, all allegations insinuating that Baba Kalyani coerced her and exercised undue influence are incorrect and denied, he said.

Further, it has wrongly portrayed that Kalyani exerted undue influence on SN Kalyani to file various cases by virtue of a power of attorney (POA). The fact is that there was no POA executed by SN Kalyani in favour of Baba Kalyani, he added.

Stating that Baba Kalyani had no role in litigations filed by his mother in her lifetime, the spokesperson said the claims made in an affidavit of SN Kalyani, as produced by Gaurishankar Kalyani, are fabricated, incorrect and denied.

Baba Kalyani will appropriately represent his case before the Pune District Court, he said.

Ongoing feud

In an interesting twist to the ongoing fight in Kalyani Group, the Gaurishankar faction has claimed that Baba Kalyani has filed a petition in the Pune Civil Court to probate their mother’s Will, dated January 27, 2012.

On the other hand, Gaurishankar has contested it, presenting another Will dated December 17, 2022. According to the two Wills, there will be two different distributions of Sulochana Kalyani’s property. This property also includes shares and other assets of Kalyani Group. The case will reportedly be heard next month.

There are several disputes that have come to the fore in recent times in the Kalyani family. Sheetal Kalyani, Gaurishankar’s daughter, has sued Baba Kalyani for her share in family wealth.

Baba Kalyani’s estranged sister Sugandha Hiremath’s children Sameer Hiremath and Pallavi Swadi have filed a partition suit seeking their share in family wealth.

Baba Kalyani had contested both suits and refused their right in family wealth on the grounds that everything he owned was self made. Recently, Sameer and Pallavi proposed mediation to avoid mudslinging in public. However, Baba Kalyani’s side refused to participate in mediation.