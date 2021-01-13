Kalliyath TMT wins India 5000 Best MSME award

Kalliyath TMT bar has bagged the India 5000 Best MSME Award 2020 for High Quality MSME Industries. The award is given nationally to companies providing high product quality.

Kalliyath Group, which has a business tradition of 92 years, started the production of steel bars in Palakkad since 2001.

Apart from the first TMT steel bar manufacturer in Kerala, Kalliyath is also a manufacturer of 6 mm original TMT steel. Kalliyath was the first company introduced 6 mm TMT FE 500 grade steel bars in India who got first BIS certification for 6 mm TMT bars and was the first TMT exporter from Kerala.

With a turnover of over ₹1,000 crore, Kalliyath Group is the first company in India to manufacture Cut-and-Bend steel bars and Binding Wires with ISI quality under the brand name of Steelfab.

The group has a production line of LPG cylinders, cover blocks, flooring and sanitary, healthcare and realty and has a strong distribution network in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Noor Mohammad Noorsha Kalliyath, Managing Director said the latest technologies and quality checking systems have been placed in each stage of the production as part of enhancing the quality of products.