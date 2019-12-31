Companies

Kalpataru Power bags orders worth ₹979 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 31, 2019 Published on December 31, 2019

Kalpataru Power Transmission on Tuesday said that it has bagged orders worth approximately ₹979 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment and for railway electrification and gauge conversion.

“Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL)... has secured new orders/notification of award of approximately ₹979 crore. The company’s international subsidiary secured new T&D projects in Europe,” it said in a filing to BSE.

It also bagged orders from the country and Middle East in T&D business and engineering, procurement and construction projects for railway electrification and gauge conversion works in India, as per the filing.

The shares of the company were trading at ₹407.75 a piece on BSE in morning trade.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd
