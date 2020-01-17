Kalpataru Power Transmission connects Alipurduar-Siliguri Line with the grid

Alipurduar Transmission Limited (ATL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL), has successfully connected Alipurduar – Siliguri Line with the Interconnection Facilities of the grid.

ATL was set up as part of inter-state transmission system for strengthening and transfer of power from new hydroelectric power projects in Bhutan to India. The project involved design, financing, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of 325 kms of 400 KV transmission line. The project comprises of two elements namely Alipurduar – Siliguri Line (Element 1) and Kishanganj – Darbhanga Line (Element 2). In March 2019, ATL had commissioned Kishanganj – Darbhanga Line, which was connected to the grid. The transmission line will improve access to power and contribute to the development of the states of Bihar and West Bengal.

ATL has won this project through competitive bidding process from REC Transmission Projects Company limited (RECTPCL) for 35 years.

Pawan Kant, President (Long Term Assets & PPP), KPTL said “Earlier during the year, we have entered into binding agreements with CLP India (CLP) to divest our stake in three power transmission assets including ATL. With the complete commissioning of ATL, we will now steadfast the process of divesting the ATL Transmission Asset to CLP in accordance with the conditions.”