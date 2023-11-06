Kalpataru Projects International expects to end FY24 with a revenue growth of at least 25 per cent riding on the strong momentum in the transmission and distribution business and the expanded business base due to the merger of its subsidiary JMC Projects.

The merger has also given Kalpataru Projects the opportunity to participate in heavy engineering and civil projects in the country, while it is also expanding internationally.

The company ended the first half of FY24 with a 17 per cent revenue growth of ₹8,759 crore, while net profit rose 9 per cent to ₹203 crore. It reported the highest quarterly profit in the second quarter at ₹4,518 crore.

Here are excerpts of an interview with Director, Amit Uplenchwar.

Q Could you give a quick overview of your results in Q2 and how you assess them? Also, do you expect to maintain or exceed that growth for the rest of the year?

It’s the best quarter ever in terms of numbers. We crossed ₹4,500 crore of revenue, the highest ever in a single quarter, at 19 per cent growth over last year. Our strategy was to take a large order book across various sectors, so if one slows down, the other moves, so that overall it doesn’t slow you down. The transmission and distribution segment was exceptionally strong. And that made up for weakness in other segments, such as oil and gas. Q1 and Q2 are always slow compared to Q3 and Q4 when execution picks up. Now, when we started the year, we were very hopeful that we would get close to 30 per cent revenue growth on a full-year basis. I’m not sure of that, but 25 per cent on a conservative basis I think we should be able to pull that off.

Q If we look at the international and domestic splits, how do you see each segment growing?

So both have been very robust because we’ve now entered new geographies internationally. We added three new countries—you know, we are in Guyana and the Seychelles. Post-merger, we’ve been taking the erstwhile JMC verticals overseas, so we have buildings and factory projects in the Seychelles and an airport project in the Maldives. All these places are giving us a lot of visibility, so our split is getting more evenly structured. So if you look at our order book currently, we are almost 40 per cent international and 60 per cent domestic . And order inflow is also more or less the same.

Q Do you expect an acceleration in domestic orders?

The transmission business in India was slow for 2–3 years. But now we’ve been having continuous order wins in our domestic transmission business since the start of the year. Practically every 2-3 months, we have order wins. We are in a very large civil infrastructure underground railway project, which is a huge technical upgrade in terms of complexity because there are only five or six companies that do TBM tunnelling. I think we are the lowest bidder there, and hopefully we get that contract. That will open a whole new segment, which is showing a lot of promise. In the building and factory segments, there are projects up for tender virtually daily. Real estate projects are getting bigger and bigger. Earlier projects used to be of the size of ₹100-150 crore; now they are of the magnitude of ₹500-600 crore.

Q There is a thrust on urban infrastructure now across the country. What kind of opportunities are you seeing there? What are the new areas that you are getting into?

We’ve already submitted bids for the Bhopal underground metro and elevated metro. In the next 6 months, Cochin is coming up with a metro project, Bhubaneswar is coming up with a metro project, Agra is coming up with another, and Mumbai is expanding. It’s just one after another; projects are lined up. In the transmission business, of course, we’re adding new geographies every quarter. If you look at our water business, we are now looking at large-scale water treatment plants. All these projects used to be very few earlier. We are now looking at technology projects. So that’s a new segment that we are adding to the water business. In terms of urban infrastructure, because of our merged capabilities and emphasis on engineering and building high-calibre teams, we are looking at marine bridges. We have bid for the bridge over the river Ganga. So we are looking at the sea link kind of projects in the government sector. These are segments that Kalpataru traditionally never did. The third is buildings and factories. A large number of data centres, large hospitals, and large factories have started coming up now. Some of the older companies that used to do them are no longer present. So that presents a big opportunity for us.

Q What is your focus in the international markets?