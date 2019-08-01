Kalpataru seeks shareholders’ nod to raise borrowing limit to ₹12,000-cr

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) said on Thursday that it has got shareholders’ approval to raise the borrowing limit to ₹12,000 crore from the existing ₹10,000 crore.
A resolution in this regard was approved by the majority of shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on July 30, according to a BSE filing by the KPTL.
The company had proposed that the board be authorised to create charge, mortgage and hypothecation on the company’s properties for securing borrowing of a sum not exceeding ₹12,000 crore over and above the company’s paid-up share capital, free reserves and securities premium.
The shareholders had set the borrowing limit at ₹10,000 crore at the AGM on September 27, 2014.
The firm has also got shareholders’ nod to issue 12,54,900 equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each at a premium of ₹513.25 per share aggregating to ₹64.65 crore on a preferential basis to Tano, in consideration of the purchase of 1,46,45,199 equity shares of Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd held by the Tano.
