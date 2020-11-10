Kalrock-Jalan consortium knocks at Aaditya Ghosh doors to pilot Jet Airways

It looks like Jet Airways 2.0 is looking at an IndiGo-like business model. The Kalrock-Jalan consortium has approached the ex-CEO of IndiGo, Aaditya Ghosh to take the pilot seat of Jet Airways said a person in the know. The consortium has also approached the current COO and president at the low-cost-carrier IndiGo.

People in the know said that these two aren’t the only ones at IndiGo that have been approached, “The team has approached at least four others at the management level at IndiGo. The Kalrock-Jalan team wants to make Jet Airways 2.0 a viable model.”

It is a known fact that despite the headwinds in the aviation industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, IndiGo has managed to stay out of the airpockets compared to its peers. Jet Airways’ potential owners seem to want that expertise in their cockpit as well.

BusinessLine had reported that Jet Airways had planned to have a single aircraft type fleet, another source had said that it would help Jet to keep its costs low and deal with the MRO in India on an easier level.

The consortium’s plan is set to be presented to the NCLT on December 03. It has been a year-and-half since Jet grounded its operations, however, it looks like the creditors, vendors and employees will have to wait for another 6-8 months to see the ‘flying sun’ back in the sky.