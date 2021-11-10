Kalyan Jewellers India posts consolidated Q2 PAT of ₹68.77 cr

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Kalyan Jewellers India on Wednesday posted a ₹68.77 crore consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ending September 30, as easing of Covid-19 related restrictions and recovering economy boosted sales momentum.
The company had reported a consolidated loss of ₹136.12 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Kalyan Jewellers India said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew by 60.65 per cent to ₹2,888.69 crore, compared to ₹1,798.05 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
The revenue growth was broad-based across geographies with both India and international markets growing at the same pace, the company added.
“The company’s performance during the recently concluded quarter has been very strong and we remain confident of the current quarter given the continued easing of Covid-19 related restrictions as well as the return of buoyancy in consumer sentiments across markets.
“We are witnessing a continuation in revenue momentum that had started around the same time last year and are encouraged by the trends that we are seeing in our operating performance,” Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.
Shares of the company were trading at ₹81.50, up 3.69 per cent on BSE.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...