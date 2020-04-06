Kalyan Jewellers launches ‘Goldsmith Relief Fund’

Leadership in the time of Covid-19 for Family businesses
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
Kalyan Jewellers said on Monday it will support daily wagers from the gems and jewellery industry and the film industry, in association with actor Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘We Are One’ initiative.
Kalyan Jewellers will provide 50,000 households with monetary relief.
For the ‘kaarigars’ or artisans and the daily wage workers who are part of the gems and jewellery industry, Kalyan Jewellers has launched the ‘Goldsmith Relief Fund’, and will be working closely with the Jewellery Manufactures’ Association (Kerala), Coimbatore Jewellers’ Association and Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (Mumbai).
The fund will be used to provide relief material and monetary assistance to the daily wage workers, the company said in a statement.
“We are witnessing an unprecedented global pandemic. During these testing times, it is important to support the daily wage worker community which has been most affected due to the shutdown. The Goldsmith Relief Fund is a humble initiative that we have put together to try and bring some semblance of financial relief to the artisans working in our industry,” TS Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said.
Simultaneously, Kalyan Jewellers will be working closely with All India Film Employees Confederation (Mumbai) and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (Kochi) to support workers from across the country with effective distribution of monitory funds and/or rations.
Kalyan Jewellers will also be partnering with the ‘We Are One’ Public Service Announcement film, which will stress on the importance of staying at home and maintaining social distance.
Led by Amitabh Bachchan, the film will feature celebrities like Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Diljit Dosanjh. This is supported by Sony Pictures Networks and will be telecast on April 6.
