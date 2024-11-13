Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has recorded consolidated PAT for H1 FY25 at ₹308 crore against ₹278 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year.

Consolidated revenue in HI FY25 was ₹11,601 crore against ₹8,790 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, a growth of 32 per cent.

Consolidated revenue and PAT for Q2 FY25 was ₹6,065 crore and ₹130 crore, respectively. There was a one-time loss of ₹69 crore due to reduction in Customs duty in India during Q2 FY25, a press release said.

The standalone revenue in H1 FY25, was ₹9,914 crore, as against ₹7,395 crore in H1 of the previous financial year. The India operations recorded PAT of ₹285 crore for the first half compared to a PAT of ₹254 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year. Standalone revenue and PAT for Q2 FY25 was ₹5,227 crore and ₹120 crore, respectively.

Total revenue from the Middle East operations during H1 FY25 was ₹1,611 crore against ₹1,329 crore in H1 of the previous financial year. The Middle East operations recorded PAT of ₹33 crore for the first half compared to a PAT of ₹29 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year. Revenue and PAT for Q2 FY25 was ₹800 crore and ₹14 crore, respectively.

The e-commerce division, Candere, recorded revenue of ₹80 crore in H1 FY25 versus ₹66 crore in H1 FY24.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, said, “We are extremely excited with the way the current year has progressed thus far, despite volatile gold prices and the ongoing quarter is also witnessing robust footfalls. We recorded SSSG in excess of 20 per cent for the Diwali minus 30 days period when compared to the base year. We are upbeat about the ongoing wedding season across the country and hope to end the calendar year on a very strong note.”