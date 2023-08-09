Kalyan Jewellers registered a 33 per cent growth in consolidated PAT at ₹144 crore in Q1 of FY24 against ₹108 crore for the same period of the previous year.

The company’s India operations recorded PAT of ₹129 crore for the quarter compared to ₹95 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The consolidated revenue during the quarter was ₹4,376 crore (₹3,333 crore). The standalone revenue for India was ₹3,641 crore (₹2,719 crore).

Total revenue from West Asia operations was ₹700 crore (₹574 crore). It recorded PAT of ₹17 crore compared to ₹14 crore in the corresponding quarter. The region contributed 16 per cent to the overall consolidated revenue.

The e-commerce division, Candere, recorded a revenue of ₹34 crore (₹44 crore).

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, said, “The recently concluded quarter has been yet another positive one for Kalyan Jewellers, having witnessed continued robust momentum in both footfalls and revenue across all our markets in India and West Asia over the past several quarters. We are upbeat about the upcoming new showroom launches and are gearing up with fresh collections and campaigns for the upcoming festive and wedding season. The month of August will witness the launch of our 200th showroom in Jammu – a milestone in our showroom expansion journey”