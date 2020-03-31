Kalyani Group pledges ₹25 crore to PM CARES

Auto components firm Bharat Forge, the flagship company of Kalyani Group, and other group companies have pledged a sum of ₹25 crore to the PM CARES Fund to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The other group companies involved are Kalyani Steels, Saarloha Advanced Materials, Automotive Axles and Hikal.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman, Bharat Forge, said: “The group is committed to assist the Central and state governments and local authorities in all possible ways to deal with the pandemic. We are also using our group R&D facilities to look at ways of easing the shortage of critical medical equipment, including ventilators, respiratory equipment and other sanitation/hygiene equipment.

“As part of our CSR activity, we have started addressing the food requirements of the local community and will increase the efforts in the coming days.”