Kamdhenu Limited Q2 net up 25.62 per cent

TMT bars manufacturers Kamdhenu Limited has reported net profit of ₹ 6.52 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. This reflects a 25.62 per cent increase over net profit of ₹ 5.19 crore recorded during the same quarter last fiscal.

The total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹ 238.04 crore, down 28 per cent over the total income of ₹ 332.19 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

"During the first half, the average prices of TMT bars have reduced by 14 per cent which has led to lower profits in the steel business. However, we were able to grow our PBT in the steel business by 8 per cent, mainly driven by our strong execution strategies and our brand pull, created through our large distribution and marketing strength,", Satish Kumar Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Kamdhenu Limited said in a statement.