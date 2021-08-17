Kamdhenu to enhance capacity of steel TMT bars

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Kamdhenu Limited outlined plans to enhance it’s steel TMT bars capacity through its franchisee production facilities from 38 lakh metric tonnes (MT) per annum to 50 lakh MT per annum over the next two years.
The company brand also plans to enhance its production capacity of steel TMT bars by 25 per cent from 1.9 lakh MT to 2.4 lakh MT per annum in Telangana by the end of current financial year.
Harish Kumar Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, Kamdhenu, told BusinessLine, “Apart from its our facility in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, we have a network of 85 franchise units across the country whom we support with technology and marketing, and also with our huge network of dealerships and strong brand name.”
“Steel prices are ruling firm and will continue to do so in the near future. Demand continues to be good with the Government push for infrastructure. In the foreseeable future, this will continue so we are augmenting capacity,” he said.
“Telangana is an important market for Kamdhenu and offers tremendous growth potential. With the opening of businesses and restart of the infrastructure and construction activities post the second Covid wave, we are expecting escalation of demand of the steel products,” said Sunil Agarwal, Director, Kamdhenu.
According to Kamdhenu, its TMT bars are manufactured using advanced technology to provide optimum strength, ductility and toughness. They have excellent weldability, better ductility and malleability making them earthquake resistant, and have high thermal resistance.
Founded in 1994, Kamdhenu Group has sales turnover of ₹12,000 crore. The company follows the franchisee business model and is supported by a chain of over 11,500 dealers.
The company had earlier launched earthquake resistant Kamdhenu PAS 10000 Steel and Kamdhenu Nxt TMT Bars.
It’s other business, Kamdhenu Paints supplies paints through a network of 4,000 dealers and distributors spread across the country and has a turnover of about ₹200 crore.
