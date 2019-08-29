Kanan Devan disburses 12% bonus to workers; declares 8% dividend for shareholders

Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company Ltd (KDHP), an associate of Tata Global Beverages and the largest tea plantations company in South India, has improved its performance in 2018-19 fiscal year despite nature’s vagaries.

Addressing the 14th Annual General Meeting, K Mathew Abraham, Managing Director and CEO, pointed out that unprecedented heavy monsoon, floods and severe frost damage had resulted in damages to properties and affected production. However, the company managed to perform well due to timely management interventions including strict control over costs and expenditure as well as improving price realisation through its new Chai Bazaar retail outlets, the growth in sales of its Ripple Tea brand and other value added products.

The company has also disbursed 12 per cent bonus to the employees for the year ending March. The annual accounts for the year ended March 31 was approved by the shareholders along with 8 per cent dividend for the year.

For the year 2018-19, KDHP achieved a PAT of Rs 3.79 crore against Rs 0.48 crore in the previous year and an EBITDA of Rs 23.79 crore against Rs 16.92 crores in the previous year. The turnover for the year was Rs 358.96 crore against Rs 346.03 crore for the previous year.

According to Percy Siganporia, Chairman, the company is bracing for one more challenging year with steep wage increase and low auction prices, but he hoped that the proactive steps being taken by the management would take it through the year.