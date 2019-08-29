Kanan Devan disburses 12% bonus to workers; declares 8% dividend for shareholders

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company Ltd (KDHP), an associate of Tata Global Beverages and the largest tea plantations company in South India, has improved its performance in 2018-19 fiscal year despite nature’s vagaries.
Addressing the 14th Annual General Meeting, K Mathew Abraham, Managing Director and CEO, pointed out that unprecedented heavy monsoon, floods and severe frost damage had resulted in damages to properties and affected production. However, the company managed to perform well due to timely management interventions including strict control over costs and expenditure as well as improving price realisation through its new Chai Bazaar retail outlets, the growth in sales of its Ripple Tea brand and other value added products.
The company has also disbursed 12 per cent bonus to the employees for the year ending March. The annual accounts for the year ended March 31 was approved by the shareholders along with 8 per cent dividend for the year.
For the year 2018-19, KDHP achieved a PAT of Rs 3.79 crore against Rs 0.48 crore in the previous year and an EBITDA of Rs 23.79 crore against Rs 16.92 crores in the previous year. The turnover for the year was Rs 358.96 crore against Rs 346.03 crore for the previous year.
According to Percy Siganporia, Chairman, the company is bracing for one more challenging year with steep wage increase and low auction prices, but he hoped that the proactive steps being taken by the management would take it through the year.
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The scheme has outperformed its benchmark over five and seven years
SEBI relaxes norm for investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures
The scheme suits investors with a high risk appetite
The stock of Tata Global Beverages jumped 5 per cent breaking above a key resistance at ₹270 on Wednesday.
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...