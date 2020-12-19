Kancor Ingredients wins CII award

Kancor Ingredients Ltd., a pioneer in the field of global spice extracts, has won the CII Award for Food Safety.

Kancor won the award for Strong Commitment to Food Safety in Large Food Business – Spices, Seasoning, Oleoresins and Condiments category. The winners were announced in a virtual award ceremony held on Friday. The management team of Kancor represented the company in the virtual award ceremony.

The CII Award for Food Safety was launched in 2010 to promote internationally benchmarked practices on food safety in small, medium and large food businesses category and build capacity in the food chain