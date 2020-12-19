Companies

Kancor Ingredients wins CII award

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on December 19, 2020 Published on December 19, 2020

Kancor Ingredients Ltd., a pioneer in the field of global spice extracts, has won the CII Award for Food Safety.

Kancor won the award for Strong Commitment to Food Safety in Large Food Business – Spices, Seasoning, Oleoresins and Condiments category. The winners were announced in a virtual award ceremony held on Friday. The management team of Kancor represented the company in the virtual award ceremony.

The CII Award for Food Safety was launched in 2010 to promote internationally benchmarked practices on food safety in small, medium and large food businesses category and build capacity in the food chain

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 19, 2020
spices and condiments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.