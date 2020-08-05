Kapiva launches 3 immunity boosting products on Amazon.in

Kapiva, a modern Ayurvedic nutrition brand, is launching three immunity boosting products exclusively on Amazon.in, in time for the Prime Day sale that begins on Wednesday.

The three immunity boosters include, Kapiva Immune Care juice that is loaded with 11 nourishing Ayurvedic herbs like amla, giloy, ashwagandha, turmeric etc which is a rich source of Vitamin C and antioxidants; Kapiva Vitamin C + Amla Gummies; and Kapiva Tulsi Ark consisting of nutritious variants of Tulsi such as, Rama, Kala, Lemon, Bisva, Marua and immunity supporting compounds like Eugenol, Thymol and Methyl Chavicol.

Founded in early 2016 by Ameve Sharma and Shrey Badhani, Kapiva was initially envisioned as a retail Ayurvedic clinic brand. After setting up a chain of 4 Ayurvedic clinics in Mumbai the founders realised that the clinic opportunity was not scalable and pivoted to a full-fledged consumer brand from October/November 2017, with the launch of 14 Ayurvedic juices that can be consumed for better hair/skin, digestion, immunity, detoxification etc at prices ranging from ₹220 to ₹600 for 1 litre/30-day usage packs.

“Ayurveda has loads of wellness and preventive powers. But, we noticed that Ayurveda was a buzzword being used in personal care, or sold in hard-to-fathom, hard-to- experience, medicinal formats. So, we decided to present Ayurveda in such a way that it resonates with a younger audience by combining Ayurveda and food. This seems to have struck a chord with consumers who believe in the goodness of herbs. Consequently, in the last two and a half years, we have been the fastest growing Ayurveda company in the country and have scaled revenues from ₹10 lakh a month to ₹5 crore a month,” said Shrey Badhani, co-founder, Kapiva.

“Now, we are getting into more frequent use case products, like the Vitamin C + Amla Gummies which is convenient to have on the go, Immune Care juice and Tulsi Ark (drops). In a couple of months, we will be launching breakfast foods with the goodness of Ayurveda,” added Badhani.

Kapiva offers 45 products across three categories including Ayurvedic juices, gourmet nutrition (A2 Ghee, forest honey, cold pressed oils), functional nutrition (Ayurvedic vegan protein, slimming meal replacement product). Kapiva has served 8 lakh customers and sold 1.2 million units to date. The bulk of its customers fall under 25-40 years.

An omnichannel brand with a presence in 6,000 retail outlets pan India, Kapiva is also available on its own website and on Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, Pharmeasy. It has raised Series A funding of close to $2.5 million in early 2019 led by Fireside Ventures with participation from Mohandas Pai’s family office, Madhu Kela and GITS Foods. “We have grown 4X from March 2019 to July 2020 and July was our largest month to date. We are looking to surpass ₹100 crore in revenue run rate in the next 12-18 months,” said Badhani.