Karat Farms gets pre-seed funding from Vriksh Impact Partners

Karat Farms, a Bengaluru-based smart kitchen garden company has raised an undisclosed pre-seed funding from Vriksh Impact Partners (VIP). The company plans to use the funding to acquire more customers and product development.

Karat Farms was incubated in NSRCEL, a start-up incubation centre powered by IIM Bangalore. Karat Farms’s vision is to make kitchen gardening accessible, available and repeatable.

“The incubation program at NSRCEL helped us in effectively articulating the story behind Karat Farms and made it easier to raise funds and get investors excited about the idea and its potential. It has given us the clarity to strategise, budget, and hire talent,” said Quraishy Yousouf, Co-Founder, Karat Farms.

“Karat Farms was born out of an urge to give power back to the people. A kitchen garden at home brings tremendous impact right from nutrition, mental health, connecting with nature and our food. The funding will enable it to grow from seed to a tree,” said Prerna Goel, Co-founder and Director, VIP.