KarmaLife raises $2.2 million in Pre-series A funding from Artha Venture Fund

February 23

KarmaLife, credit solutions provider for gig workers, raised has raised $2.2 million in pre-series A round from Artha Venture Fund (AVF).

Netgraph Investment, LV Angel Fund, Singularity Ventures, and angel investors including Abhinav Sinha (CDC Group PLC), Amit Jain (CEO -Global Equity London), Balesh Sharma (MD -Vodacom South Africa, Ex-CEO Vodafone Idea), Vamsi Udayagiri (Founder Hesa), Vikram Kailas (MD & CEO Mytrah Energy) and Prateek Agarwal (ex-CBO BharatPe), also participated in the round.

Founded by Rohit Rathi, Naveen Budda and Badal Malick, KarmaLife solves the liquidity problem for gig workers and offers financial products linked to their earnings and transaction history as well as mobile usage behaviour. Personalized, subscription-based credit products, such as Earned Wage Access and dynamic Line-of-Credit, are offered based on proprietary real-time credit scoring system called ‘ KarmaScore.’ KarmaLife caters to the Gig and Contract workers associated with brands such as Flipkart, Delhivery, Zomato and Uber, among others.

The company has access to over 130, 000 users and is eyeing a 10-fold user growth in the next 12 months. Moreover, the company claims to have been witnessing a 40 per cent MoM growth in credit disbursement since July 2021 and will surpass ₹500 crores in disbursals by the next fiscal.

Speaking to BusinessLine about the announcement, Rohit Rathi, Co-founder, KarmaLife said,” the fintech platform will use the funding to invest in new product development including launching liquid savings and microinsurance to complement its current credit product. Other key areas of spending will include team expansion across engineering and next rung leadership roles as well as investments needed to scale employer partnerships to over 150.”

Anirudh A Damani, Managing Partner, Artha Venture Fund, said, “In a time where the gig economy is expected to contribute significantly to India’s GDP, KarmaLife is set to empower the segment’s workforce. KarmaLife’s credit solutions will introduce a sense of financial stability in an otherwise fragmented industry, which is bound to boost productivity. Moreover, the real-time credit access experience for the end-user also helps them overcome the enormous challenge of financial literacy.”