The Karnataka State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, approved 14 projects worth ₹34,115 crore, with the potential to create 13,308 jobs across the State.

Of the 14 proposals that received the SHLCC nod, 10 are new projects worth ₹19,452.40 crore, while the remaining four are additional investment projects worth ₹14,662.59 crore.

At the conclusion of the 62nd meeting of the SHLCC in Belagavi, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil said that the SHLCC approved Foxconn’s proposal to invest an additional ₹13,911 crore. The company has already received approval to invest ₹8,000 crore in the State.

Other major proposals that received the government’s green signal are JSW Renew Energy Four Ltd (₹4,960 crore investment), JSW Steel Ltd (₹3,804 crore investment), Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Ltd (₹3,237.30 crore investment), TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Six Ltd (₹3,273 crore investment), Janki Corp Ltd (additional investment of ₹607 crore).

Among the proposals that will generate employment and spur industrial growth in North Karnataka that received approval were JSW Renew Energy Four Ltd, Janki Corp Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, and Orient Cement Ltd. The four projects will result in cumulative investment of ₹9,461 crore, and create 3,538 jobs in North Karnataka, said the government.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Minister for Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, and Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports B Nagendra, among others were present at the meeting.