Karnataka government gives approval to Goodrich Aerospace’s Rs 480 cr investment in Bengaluru

Karnataka government has given approval to Goodrich Aerospace Service Pvt. Ltd’s Rs 480 crore investment to establish a unit for manufacturing aircraft evacuation systems, lighting systems, cargo systems, seating systems and electrical power systems.

Goodrich Aerospace is an US based multinational holds an unique position in the aerospace sector and are the pioneers in creating ecosystem in India. The major activities include design and development of various aircraft products, engineering software and embedded software, etc. Chief minister B S Yediyurappa has given approval to the company’s investments.

Govt Benefits

The State Government has approved the following infrastructure support for the project: Allotment of 25 acres and one gunta of land at Aerospace SEZ in hi-tech, defence and aerospace park. Supply of 400 KVA of power from Bescom. About three lakh LPD of water from KIADB and incentives and concessions as per Aerospace Policy of the State.

The company is in the business of assembling/manufacturing aircraft evacuation systems, lighting systems, cargo systems, seating systems and electrical power systems, since 1996 in India. Currently, having three establishments, in three locations in Whitefield, Bengaluru providing employment to over 3,000 people.

The planned expansion in Devanahalli, Bengaluru rural district, offers a key advantage of positioning Karnataka on the global network, as well as, will further enhance the State’s ecosystem in aerospace and defence sector.

Additionally, company’s expansion will provide employment for another 4,000 people and benefit the aerospace community, thus communicating the right signals nurturing the state’s economy and development.