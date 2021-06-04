Katerra India operations to be hit as parent faces closure

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Facing tough times and prospects of closure, the Indian operations of Katerra, a Menlo Park (Silicon Valley)-headquartered design and construction company, are likely to be impacted, including the under-construction ₹700-crore greenfield plant near Hyderabad.
According to reports in the US, Katerra, a rapidly growing construction company, which attracted investments of about $2 billion, including funding from Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank, is on the verge of closure. The reports suggested that the employees in the US have been informed about the problems the company has been facing and the prospect of its shutting down.
However, local company officials were unreachable.
Founded in 2015, the company, whose work included offsite completed 3D rooms, walls, columns, modular units and bathroom pods and buildings, had big plans for India. It set up a unit in Tamil Nadu and had announced its plans for a $100- million (about ₹700 crore in 2019) manufacturing facility for building components near Hyderabad on a 50-acre site.
The plan was to complete the project, a robotic assembly line in 2020, and expand its presence in India by setting up more units in the country.
Overall impact on the construction sector globally and later due to disruption caused by the Covid pandemic in 2020, has had significant impact on the company. In the second half of 2019, the company had announced plans for second off-site manufacturing plant in India after the first one at Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.
A report by Bloomberg said “Construction start-up Katerra Inc. is shutting down, according to a person familiar with the matter.”
A company executive cited the Covid-19 pandemic, along with soaring labour and construction costs as reasons for its financial difficulties.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...