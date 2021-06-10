Katerra says it will continue India operations; it’s US entity filed for Chapter11

Katerra India, a technology driven company engaged in building construction projects and solutions, and part of the US-based Katerra, said that it will continue its India business.

While certain Katerra US and Cayman Island entities have voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court, Katerra said “This filing does not affect the operations of Katerra’s international affiliates, such as Katerra India.”

“Our construction, design, and factories continue business as usual. We remain committed to the completion of all on-going projects and we are actively seeking new projects,” said Ankur Gupta, President Katerra India said in a statement. “Our customers and vendors should know that we remain steadfast in our business and in our commitment to them. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with our customers and vendors.”

Also read: Katerra India operations to be hit as parent faces closure

Business at Katerra India continues with a strong pipeline and handovers scheduled during 2021-2022. Katerra India portfolio of projects include hospitals, business parks, malls, hotels, residential and commercial buildings, and aviation, across several States in India.

It offers a wide range of precast construction components and construction services including architectural and structural design, design-and-build, turnkey, fit-out projects and much more.