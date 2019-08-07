Katerra sets up second plant in India at Rs 700 cr

US-based design and technology construction company Katerra is setting up an integrated manufacturing plant at Shadnagar near here with an investment of ₹700 crore.

“The factory will manufacture 8 million sq ft of prefabricated building components and fittings every year with robotic assembly line production,” Ash Bhardwaj, President-Asia and Middle East, Katerra, told newspersons here on Wednesday.

The ground-breaking for the 50-acre plant was done today. The plant will be completed by March 2020 and is expected to generate 1,000 jobs.

This will be Katerra’s second automated factory in India after the Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, unit. It has a movable onsite factory in Lucknow.

The Shadnagar factory will bring Katerra’s technology solutions for the construction of residential projects, commercial office buildings, hotels, malls, hospitals, schools and industrial parks across Telangana.

The company, which has over 45 clients in India, will serve the South.

“Going forward, we plan to invest in setting up factories in the Mumbai-Pune region in the later part of the year, followed by a plant in the NCR to cover the North market,” Bhardwaj said.

Katerra has so far invested approximately ₹2,100 crore in the country.