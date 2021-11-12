Companies

Kaveri Seed Q2 net up

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 12, 2021

Firm reports a revenue of ₹91.75 crore

Kaveri Seed has registered a net profit of ₹11.15 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against ₹21.23 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

The firm reported a revenue of ₹91.75 crore (₹94.47 crore) in the quarter.

The board of directors of the company has approved an interim dividend of ₹4 on a share of ₹2 each on the profits of the company for the financial 2021-22.

Published on November 12, 2021

