Kaveri Seeds Q2 PAT up 73%

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Driven by growth in the non-cotton category business, Kaveri Seeds has reported a net profit of ₹23.40 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against ₹13.52 crore in the same quarter last year, showing a growth of 73 per cent.
The firm registered net sales of ₹134 crore in the quarter as against ₹117.66 crore in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of 13.91 per cent.
The firm clocked a net profit of ₹320 crore in the first half of FY21 as against ₹244 crore in the comparable period last year, showing a growth of 31.2 per cent.
The net sales for the period stood at ₹853.50 crore as against ₹745 crore in the same period last year, reporting a growth of 14.5 per cent.
“We have done extremely well in rice and maize in the quarter. Though the Telangana market reported a dip after the Government discouraged maize in the State, our maize portfolio made gains in the markets like Karnataka and North India,” C Mithun Chand, Executive Director of Kaveri Seeds, told BusinessLine.
“We did well in the hybrid rice category too. We grew by over 41 per cent in this category in the first half as against the industry growth of 8 per cent. We have a share of 8 per cent in the overall hybrid market of 65-70,000 tonnes,” Chand said.
According to him, the outlook for maize will be sluggish in the rabi crop, owing to the ban in Telangana and very low prices for the commodity.
“We, however, will make gains in wheat, rice and vegetables,” he said.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...